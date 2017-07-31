New White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was sworn in earlier Monday and is already at work radically re-organizing the administration. His first order of business: firing new White House director of communications Anthony Scaramucci ten days after Scaramucci accepted the job, which led to both Sean Spicer and Reince Priebus resigning their positions.
The decision to remove Mr. Scaramucci, who had boasted about reporting directly to the president not the chief of staff, John F. Kelly, came at Mr. Kelly’s request, the people said. Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.
It’s not yet known whether Scarmucci will be given a different job in the White House or leave altogether.
Scaramucci’s brief tenure as communications director started with a bizarre press briefing appearance where he confessed his love for President Trump and praised his athletic prowess. After internet sleuths found his old, woke tweets, Scaramucci set about deleting the ones that didn’t fit in with Trump’s agenda in the name of transparency. In an on-the-record conversation, Scaramucci insulted several members of the administration, including Steve Bannon and Priebus, while claiming he was not concerned with his personal media attention. Lastly, his wife filed for divorce prior to giving birth to a son while Scaramucci was with President Trump at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia. In response to hearing the news of the child’s birth, Scaramucci texted his estranged wife “congratulations.”
Farewell, Mooch. When his replacement is named, that person will be the 4th person named to the position (Jason Miller, Mike Dubke, and Scaramucci previously) in the Trump administration’s short lifespan, with Sean Spicer twice filling in the role as the acting director twice after Miller and Dubke resigned. Godspeed to whoever that next person to accept the job is.
And as if the Mooch’s day/week/month couldn’t get any worse, his alma mater — Harvard University — declared him “dead” in the latest alumni directory during the same week in which he made headlines everywhere.
(Via New York Times)
10 days ago: “The Mooch is finally gonna get rid of those damn leakers! Trump is a genius! #MAGA”
Today: “Look, Kelly is a man of integrity. Scaramucci was a wild card. I knew it since day one. #MAGA”
I think the Trump supporters just got whiplash from the rapid about-face they just did. Go to any of the Trump supporting online cesspools if you want to see some Grade-A “We have always been at war with East Asia” bullshit. Trump flipped a switch and now his supporters are pretending like they never liked Scaramucci to begin with and that firing him is a genius move.
Mooch left his wife and missed his childs birth to work for Trump for 10 days. He also sold his company, although he got more than he should have because he was partly selling “access” to trump which is now gone.
Its like soap opera writers are in charge at the white house.
The Mooch released a heartfelt statement.
‘After careful consideration I have decided to spend more time with my beloved family…..Aww shit!’
TRUMP IS THE WORLD’S BEST HIRER HE HIRES THE BEST PEOPLE
Imagine how they must feel over at Saturday Night Live. You just know they were already looking forward to all the sketches they could milk out of this. How the lucky candidate playing him would’ve shined, what a career moment! Now all they’ve got is perhaps some meta bit during the monologue, a month after the fact.
saw that Scaramucci’s “official start date” as communications director was August 15th and today is July 31st
I bet the usual Uproxx Trump-supporting brigade will be nowhere to be found in this thread.
He was planning on selling his hedge fund to Chinese investors for $90 million, which many thought was vastly inflated due to him taking a job in the White House, but now that he’s been let go, if the deal collapses or goes through at less than $90 mill, it essentially proves corruption [bribery] and a Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violation.
