Since taking over as the Communications Director, Anthony Scaramucci has been bringing (even more) insanity to the Trump White House. Between his threats to “fire everybody” over leaks, an unhinged rant to The New Yorker, and some ongoing marital drama, Scaramucci has made quite an impression in his first week. However, in the latest bit of strange news, Scaramucci is allegedly executively producing a movie for HBO about the disgraced Penn State coach, Joe Paterno.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project will star Al Pacino as Paterno, the Penn State football coach who was fired following the sex abuse scandal involving his defensive coordinator, Jerry Sandusky. Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of sexual assault against 10 boys. Previously titled Happy Valley, HBO has slated the project for a 2018 release. Scaramucci will also be providing some of the funding for the film, with his investment valued somewhere between $250,001 and $500,000.

Scaramucci has been hyping this story for a while now, and his reverence for Paterno has even come through in his speeches this week. Considering the circumstances of the scandal, it is definitely not the best look.

Al Pacino to Star as Penn State Coach Joe Paterno in New HBO Movie | Variety https://t.co/jAVczNmoVn — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) June 6, 2017

Scaramucci really quoted freaking Joe Paterno about honor. This is really the stupidest of times.pic.twitter.com/lAhlm2kgq7 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) July 27, 2017

Just when you think the Trump administration can’t get more unbelievable, side projects like this start cropping up. You’d think Scaramucci would be too busy with political matters to be so invested in Hollywood matters, but nothing about this administration can surprise anymore.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter, Raw Story)