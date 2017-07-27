Getty Image

Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci has only been the White House Communications Director for about a week, but he’s already made quite the spectacle of himself. Between his old, woke tweets; bizarre (and wholly unbelievable) claims about President Trump; and his continuing crusade against alleged leaker/Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, there’s truly been something for everyone to enjoy endure. And now The Mooch has delivered an interview to The New Yorker that one cannot possibly ignore.

The interview is wide ranging, and he really tears into Priebus, but here’s the most buzzed-about passage of the piece (for obvious reasons):

Scaramucci also told me that, unlike other senior officials, he had no interest in media attention. “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck,” he said, speaking of Trump’s chief strategist. “I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f*cking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” (Bannon declined to comment.)

They asked Bannon for comment! That’s both gutsy and amazing, and it must have been difficult for Bannon to resist firing back with an insult like he did with poor Sean Spicer. Plenty of social media reactions immediately poured forth on the Bannon comment, and we’ll cover those separately, but this one is excellent.