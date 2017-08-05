Getty Image

The New Yorker‘s Washington Correspondent Ryan Lizza got quite the scoop when he fielded the Anthony Scaramucci phone call heard round the world. Not only did we get the Mooch’s infamous rant, but it revealed a lot about what’s going on within the White House. It also brought about some swift changes, with the dismissal of Reince Priebus and Scaramucci’s abbreviated tenure as communications director. Lizza sat down with David Remnick on The New Yorker Radio Hour to play parts of the call for the first time and glean a few conclusions about why his tenure was so brief.

First off, there is the dysfunction laid bare by the simple fact of Scaramucci’s appointment and the phone call itself. “It was so unusual,” said Lizza. “In twenty years of doing this I’ve never had a phone conversation like that. I got off the phone and just kind of stood there, silently. I was in my bedroom…this was 10:30 at night. I just stood there shaking my head and I said this is the most unusual conversation I have ever had with a senior government official.”