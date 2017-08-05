Listen To Anthony Scaramucci’s Profane Phone Interview That Led To His Removal From The White House

#Donald Trump
08.05.17 11 mins ago

Getty Image

The New Yorker‘s Washington Correspondent Ryan Lizza got quite the scoop when he fielded the Anthony Scaramucci phone call heard round the world. Not only did we get the Mooch’s infamous rant, but it revealed a lot about what’s going on within the White House. It also brought about some swift changes, with the dismissal of Reince Priebus and Scaramucci’s abbreviated tenure as communications director. Lizza sat down with David Remnick on The New Yorker Radio Hour to play parts of the call for the first time and glean a few conclusions about why his tenure was so brief.

First off, there is the dysfunction laid bare by the simple fact of Scaramucci’s appointment and the phone call itself. “It was so unusual,” said Lizza. “In twenty years of doing this I’ve never had a phone conversation like that. I got off the phone and just kind of stood there, silently. I was in my bedroom…this was 10:30 at night. I just stood there shaking my head and I said this is the most unusual conversation I have ever had with a senior government official.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpNew YorkerTHE WHITE HOUSEtrump administration

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 21 hours ago 4 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 4 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 5 days ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP