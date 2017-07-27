Getty Image

I’ll confess something to you, dear UPROXX reader. I never expected as any point in my grown-up life that I’d ever write about a White House communications director ringing up the New Yorker with musings about how their presidential administration colleague was a self-fellator among other things. Yet, here we are. Howdy 2017!

The New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza shared the details of a phone call he received from Anthony Scaramucci on Wednesday night that doubled as a de facto interview with Trump’s new prized mouthpiece providing some critiques of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and strategist Steve Bannon among other talking points. Naturally, this course of action immediately attracted attention. How could it not when politics and 90s daytime talk show observations crash into each other? “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck,”doesn’t get uttered every day.

Responses on Twitter were swift, although the interpretation of this strange brand of media contact is varies from person to person. Quips were plentiful. As were hopes of a reenactment. Lawmakers definitely took notice too.