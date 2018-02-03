Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Conservative commentator and former Bush White House speechwriter David Frum is clearly no fan of Anthony Scaramucci. Frum has been anti-Trump for quite a while, earning him praise with the #Resistance despite his questionable past, but it really comes through here as he coaxes “The Mooch” out of the mild-mannered television version of Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci almost seems docile and level-headed when he first arrives onto the Real Time set for a friendly chat with Bill Maher. They joke about Donald Trump‘s lawsuit against Maher for claiming he is the “spawn of his mother having sex with orangutan,” and he even has a nice rapport going with fellow guest Donna Brazile. But then Frum gets personal: