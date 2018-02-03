Anthony Scaramucci Turns Into ‘The Mooch’ Right Before Your Eyes In A Heated ‘Real Time’ Interview

#Bill Maher #Donald Trump
Managing Editor, Trending
02.03.18 6 Comments

Conservative commentator and former Bush White House speechwriter David Frum is clearly no fan of Anthony Scaramucci. Frum has been anti-Trump for quite a while, earning him praise with the #Resistance despite his questionable past, but it really comes through here as he coaxes “The Mooch” out of the mild-mannered television version of Anthony Scaramucci.

Scaramucci almost seems docile and level-headed when he first arrives onto the Real Time set for a friendly chat with Bill Maher. They joke about Donald Trump‘s lawsuit against Maher for claiming he is the “spawn of his mother having sex with orangutan,” and he even has a nice rapport going with fellow guest Donna Brazile. But then Frum gets personal:

“I have a question for you. Before you went into government, you received an enormous offer from a Chinese group, for the purchase of your company, $90 million, and after you came out the purchasers lost interest. How am I to understand that?”

As Scaramucci protested that the question was “factually inaccurate” and started to explain something about Treasury Department approval, Maher tossed him a lifeline and said, “Okay, this is a different show…nobody knows what you’re talking about and nobody cares.”

The Mooch would let go of the bone. “It’s a set-up question,” he continued, despite Maher’s attempts to steer the course. “He’s trying to suggest that they were buying into the lobbying…I curse a lot but I don’t curse on TV but that’s b.s.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony ScaramucciBILL MAHERDavid Frumdonald trumpREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER

The RX

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 4 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 1 week ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP