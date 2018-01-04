Anthony Scaramucci on Steve Bannon: “I said the truth six months ago of what he was like as a person… he’s for Steve, we’re for the President” https://t.co/qb0MJzsxCm — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 4, 2018

While the fallout between Steve Bannon and President Trump continues to grow with the publication of excerpts from Michael Wolff’s new book, former White House staffer Anthony Scaramucci couldn’t resist throwing his hat into the ring. Considering the ex-communications director’s apparent desire to rejoin Team Trump — and his well-documented dislike of Bannon — it shouldn’t come as a surprise that he’s offering full-throated praise for the president. Nor that he’s using every opportunity available to trash Bannon, like when he revisited his salacious The New Yorker comments during an inteview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I think what Steve did, with everything that’s been said about Steve and he’s talking like that,” Scaramucci began, “I think it’s absolutely ridiculous and he should walk it back. When Cuomo noted that Bannon has had “plenty of opportunities” to walk back his comments in Wolff’s book, and hasn’t, Scaramucci interjected with a not-so-veiled reference to his infamous interview with The New Yorker. You know, the one in which he exclaimed, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c*ck!”

“I’ve been very honest about him. I said the truth six months ago of what he was like as a person. I think he’s for Steve. At the end of the day, what I said, taking out the expletives… He’s for Steve. We’re for the president. If you love our country, President Donald J. Trump is our president. Let’s go out and help him. I’m not for myself. I said that in that interview, which unfortunately got picked up on that recorded phone line, but I was there to serve the president.”

Obviously, Scaramucci isn’t saying here that his particular “expletives” about Bannon are literally true. Rather, the man who served a whopping 11 days as an appointed employee of the Trump administration is suggesting that his insinuations regarding Bannon’s selfishness are the truth. As for what Wolff claims Bannon and many others associated with the White House said during year one, Scaramucci said, “A lot of it does not seem right to me.” Calling it all “a bunch of nonsense,” the Mooch then suggested Bannon go back to therapy before signing off.

(Via CNN)