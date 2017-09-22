Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Former White House Communication Director Anthony Scaramucci sat in with the ladies of The View today for “Guy Day Friday,” and as expected, the short-tenured Trump employee let the tea spill freely about some of his old coworkers. When asked point blank by Joy Behar who the “most annoying, horrible person in the Oval Office” was, the Mooch did not skip a beat before naming two individuals: Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus.

This should come as zero surprise to anyone who remembers Scaramucci’s now infamous New Yorker interview in which he called Priebus a “f*cking paranoid schizophrenic” and accused Bannon of trying to “suck his own cock.” Scaramucci was slightly more diplomatic in choosing his words this time around — it was daytime television after all — but still had some pretty harsh words for his former colleagues.

“How did you think I got along with Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon, did you think that was a good relationship?” he deadpanned. When asked what Bannon’s worst quality was, Scaramucci replied, while noting that Bannon has excellent speech-writing and linguistic skills, that “he had a little bit of a messianic complex.”

“People also say he’s a white nationalist,” co-host Sunny Hostin offered. “Is he a white nationalist…” Scaramucci pondered. “I would say that he has those tendencies. If you read Breitbart there’s a lot of that white nationalist fervor.”