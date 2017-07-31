Amidst the media fervor surrounding his volatile, insult-laden interview with The New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci garnered higher praise than President Donald Trump from the latter’s most ardent supporters. “Move over President Donald Trump. You are yesterday’s news,” read the lede of a Breitbart article commenting on the SkyBridge Capital founder’s outlandish remarks about administration officials Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. “It seems like this is now The Anthony Scaramucci Show. And Trump better get used to it.”
Such adulation for someone other than Trump himself wasn’t something readers of Breitbart, Drudge Report and similarly extreme right-wing websites were used to. Thanks to the president’s newly appointed chief of staff, former Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly, the Donald will never again have to face the Scaramucci show’s higher ratings. For the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps cameo actor was kicked to the curb after barely 10 days of unquestioning, albeit personally harmful devotion to the cause. To remember the good times, here’s a very brief catalog of Scaramucci’s time in office.
Pre-Scaramucci
- May 30: Reports indicate Mike Dubke, Trump’s second White House comms director, formally tendered his resignation almost two weeks prior. Though Dubke will stay on to help manage the transition, the report adds credence to prior murmurings of a White House shakeup that briefly touted Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle as a possible replacement for Sean Spicer.
But has anyone checked on Cernovich? This news could make the poor snowflake suicidal…….MOOOOOOOOCHHHH…NOOOOO!
I never understood why the Alt-Right MAGA bros liked Scaramucci. He’s a “globalist” banker who knows Trump through Jared Kushner. Other than being an asshole, he doesn’t have much in common with the worldview of the Cernovich types.
Oh… It’s the asshole thing, right? That’s all they care about.
enjoyed the rundown but GTFOH implying that Drudge report is “extreme right wing”