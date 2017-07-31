Getty Image

Amidst the media fervor surrounding his volatile, insult-laden interview with The New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci garnered higher praise than President Donald Trump from the latter’s most ardent supporters. “Move over President Donald Trump. You are yesterday’s news,” read the lede of a Breitbart article commenting on the SkyBridge Capital founder’s outlandish remarks about administration officials Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. “It seems like this is now The Anthony Scaramucci Show. And Trump better get used to it.”

Such adulation for someone other than Trump himself wasn’t something readers of Breitbart, Drudge Report and similarly extreme right-wing websites were used to. Thanks to the president’s newly appointed chief of staff, former Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly, the Donald will never again have to face the Scaramucci show’s higher ratings. For the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps cameo actor was kicked to the curb after barely 10 days of unquestioning, albeit personally harmful devotion to the cause. To remember the good times, here’s a very brief catalog of Scaramucci’s time in office.

Pre-Scaramucci