A Very Brief History Of Anthony Scaramucci’s Run As Trump’s White House Communications Director

#Donald Trump
07.31.17 4 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Amidst the media fervor surrounding his volatile, insult-laden interview with The New Yorker‘s Ryan Lizza, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci garnered higher praise than President Donald Trump from the latter’s most ardent supporters. “Move over President Donald Trump. You are yesterday’s news,” read the lede of a Breitbart article commenting on the SkyBridge Capital founder’s outlandish remarks about administration officials Reince Priebus and Steve Bannon. “It seems like this is now The Anthony Scaramucci Show. And Trump better get used to it.”

Such adulation for someone other than Trump himself wasn’t something readers of Breitbart, Drudge Report and similarly extreme right-wing websites were used to. Thanks to the president’s newly appointed chief of staff, former Homeland Security Secretary Gen. John Kelly, the Donald will never again have to face the Scaramucci show’s higher ratings. For the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps cameo actor was kicked to the curb after barely 10 days of unquestioning, albeit personally harmful devotion to the cause. To remember the good times, here’s a very brief catalog of Scaramucci’s time in office.

Pre-Scaramucci

  • May 30: Reports indicate Mike Dubke, Trump’s second White House comms director, formally tendered his resignation almost two weeks prior. Though Dubke will stay on to help manage the transition, the report adds credence to prior murmurings of a White House shakeup that briefly touted Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle as a possible replacement for Sean Spicer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSAnthony Scaramuccidonald trumpJohn Kellyreince priebusSean SpicerTHE WHITE HOUSE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 9 hours ago 6 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 5 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 6 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP