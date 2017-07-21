Getty Image

Despite once calling the current President a “hack politician” on Fox Business Network and donating to Barack Obama’s campaign in 2008, Anthony Scaramucci was named the White House Communications Director Friday, leading to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer. Scaramucci made his first public appearance Friday afternoon at the daily press briefing where he, among many other fascinating things, said he once saw the president throw a football through a tire and repeatedly stated how much he loves the President.

Scaramucci’s effusiveness for President Trump and the administration’s “mission” was undercut a bit later Friday when old tweets by the serial-follower surfaced and betrayed Scaramucci’s dark past as a reasonable person.

He thinks LGBT people have rights.

Republicans should support Gay marriage — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) January 8, 2012

One more point: I support the Gay Rights Movement and I am an active proponent of equality. https://t.co/IkJ6UXS0J8 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 23, 2016

"@infovestment: @Scaramucci if Hillary keeps this up,she might be back in play for 2016…." I hope she runs, she is incredibly competent — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) April 16, 2012 AG Jeff Sessions is a stand-up guy. He's always said he would recuse himself from any case in which his impartiality could be questioned. pic.twitter.com/Pd7TM6e27R — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) March 2, 2017 Earlier this year, he praised “stand-up guy” Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation. He wanted Hillary Clinton to run in 2016 and thought she was competent.