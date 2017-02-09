Getty Image

After nearly two weeks of chaos and confusion, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled against reinstating Donald Trump’s immigration ban that barred refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

This chapter of the saga revolves around the Justice Department’s request that the appeals court reinstate Trump’s executive order for reasons of national security. Although at least fifteen other states and Washington D.C. currently have outstanding legal proceedings regarding the executive order, this case — State of Washington v. Trump — shall be the broadest ruling thus far on the books.

As the New York Times notes, further appeal on this case is likely and it will likely head to the Supreme Court. However the Supreme Court is currently stocked with only eight justices (unless Trump nominee Neil Gorsuch ends up being confirmed soon), so this could end in a 4-to-4 deadlock, which would leave the Ninth Circuit’s ruling intact.

We will now all wait for President Trump to respond on Twitter, which you know he will.

(Via NBC and New York Times)