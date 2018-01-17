Apple Plans On Bringing $350 Billion In Cash Back Into The U.S. Thanks To The New Tax Law

#Money #Politics #Apple
01.17.18 10 hours ago 7 Comments

Getty Image

Before and after the Republican tax plan was passed, President Trump boasted that under the new law corporations would no doubt bring back the large amounts of cash they have been holding overseas. As a result, went the argument, this could lead to more jobs and higher stock prices in the United States. The jury is still out on whether or not Trump’s promise here will come to fruition. Given a one-time 15.5% repatriation and with 94% of its cash held overseas, however, Apple — the world’s most valuable public company — has become the first company to outline how it will take advantage of the new tax law in the coming years.

According to the New York Times:

The iPhone maker said on Wednesday that it planned a $350 billion contribution to the American economy over the next five years, with some of its new investments coming from bringing back the vast majority of the $252 billion in cash that it has long held abroad.

A provision in the Republican tax plan that was passed last month allows a one-time repatriation of corporate cash held abroad. Apple has 94 percent of its total cash outside the United States.

For years, Apple had said it wouldn’t bring its foreign earnings back to the United States until there were changes in the corporate tax code, because such a move would be too costly.

Apple is now claiming its new investment back home will create 20,000 jobs, increasing their number of employees by nearly 25%, and build a new campus in an area where it has no operations currently. “We have a deep sense of responsibility to give back to our country and the people who help make our success possible,” Apple CEO Tim Cook explained. The company also said they expected to pay about $38 billion for its one-time repatriation of cash back to the U.S.

(Via New York Times)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Politics#Apple
TAGSAPPLEECONOMYmoneyPoliticsTAXES

How Music Connects Us

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

On Anderson East’s ‘Encore,’ An Aspiring Soul Singer Steps Into His Own

01.16.18 2 days ago
Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 5 days ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 1 week ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP