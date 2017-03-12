NBC

Despite rumors swirling all week that Arnold Schwarzenegger would follow The Celebrity Apprentice with a run for the Senate, it would seem that some folks were just pushing a bit too far. While the former governor is still aiming to work in politics, he closed down the rumors that he would be setting his sights on Congress in the near future. Schwarzenegger posted the denial on his Facebook page, clearing up the confusion and his real goals now that he’s left reality TV — and Donald Trump — behind:

I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California.

This echoes the statement released by his spokesperson earlier in the week, minus the talk of bringing “some sensibility and coherency to Washington.” It doesn’t close the doors to Congress completely for the former action star, but nobody should expect him to run for a seat in the next election. That means the spotlight can still shine on Kid Rock and Ted Nugent up in Michigan.

A lot of the talk seemed to fueled by Schwarzenegger’s public feud with former Celebrity Apprentice host and current president Donald Trump. While it’s certainly nice to think that a guy like Arnold could roll into town like in Raw Deal and clean Washington up, it’s a little bit tougher than that sadly.

(Via Deadline)