Getty Image

Over the weekend, actress Eliza Dushku came forward with an incredibly heartbreaking, detailed allegation of having been sexually molested by Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer on the set of the 1994 action film True Lies when she was just 12-years-old. The accusation was quickly backed up by the woman who was Dushku’s legal guardian during filming of the movie, as well as family members who were eventually made aware of what happened. Likewise, Dushku’s costar Jamie Lee Curtis and director James Cameron both spoke out on her behalf, the latter suggesting that there would be been “no mercy” had be known what was going on.

Dushku’s male costars have also now come out in support. On Sunday, Tom Arnold wrote on Twitter that he promised that he, Cameron, Curtis, and Arnold Schwarzenegger would have stepped forward to do something, adding that they all love her and are proud of her. Later, on Monday evening, Schwarzenegger retweeted Arnold, adding his two cents in.

Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something,” the former California governor wrote. “I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous.

Tom, you bet your ass all of us would have done something. I’m shocked and saddened for Eliza but I am also proud of her – beyond being a great talent and an amazing woman, she is so courageous. https://t.co/EJJbkdior2 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 16, 2018

And when he says he “bets his ass we would have done something,” you’d have to imagine he means in the most head-crushey type of way. Kramer was quickly dropped by his talent agency on Sunday after Dushku came forward with her story.

(Via Page Six)