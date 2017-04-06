Schwarzenegger on kids' programs: If that's how you're balancing the budget, there's something wrong. #TheMessyTruth https://t.co/45g49Ubafi — CNN (@CNN) April 6, 2017

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made his disdain for President Trump abundantly clear lately. While Trump wasweirdly obsessed with Schwarzenegger during his brief tenure as host of The Celebrity Apprentice, the former governor of California continues to prove that while he is a Republican, he does not support many of the decisions made by the current administration (nor did he vote for Trump despite his party affiliations).

Schwarzenegger sat down with Van Jones on Wednesday night to discuss the state of the Republican party, and had some very harsh words for Trump’s proposed budget, which includes major cuts for many after-school programs.

“When you try to cut the budget and and the first thing you do is start cutting children’s programs, especially after school programs that are so important to our families, to our kids, and you try to balance the budgets on the backs of those kids, I think there is something wrong.” “President Trump promised us he wants to ‘make America great again.’ That’s not how you make America great, by taking $1.2 billion from the children and robbing them blind.”

Schwarzenegger also took a more moderate view when it comes to party infighting, encouraging the parties to come together to ensure that America succeeds instead of focusing on political divides.

“This is what is wrong right now with the country. It is so divided, everything is about Democrats versus Republicans. I feel the parties have to come together.”

It’s good to see Schwarzenegger continue to be a force for good beyond just owning jerks trying to bash the Special Olympics.

(Via CNN)