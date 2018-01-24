Artie Lange Rips Louis C.K. And Aziz Ansari For Their Conduct With Women

Artie Lange doesn’t have any sympathy for his stand-up peers that have been called out for sexual harassment and misconduct. In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Lange makes his feelings on Louis C.K. and Aziz Ansari abundantly clear.

In a wide-ranging chat touching on a laundry list of Lange topics (substance abuse, Howard Stern, etc.), the MADtv alum was also asked about his reaction to Louis C.K.’s admitted misconduct and Aziz Ansari’s behavior. As is his custom, Lange was not shy in expressing his feelings about the two disgraced comedians. He also gives a nod to Samantha Bee in his response.

Aziz “I’m sorry” is a better name. I don’t have any respect for Aziz Ansari. I’m glad nobody got raped. But you know, I agree with Samantha Bee when she says it doesn’t have to be rape to ruin somebody’s life. That’s true. And what Louis did is despicable. That was a rumor for a long time. But if you’re a couple of women at the Aspen Comedy Festival, you’ve got a lot going on, probably. And there’s this comedian, who back then he wasn’t famous, but he’s always been respected, and they certainly knew him. And he’s promising them shit supposedly, and it’s just because he wants to jerk off in front of them. It’s just the creepiest thing ever. Louis was always overrated to me. He has like five jokes he’s written that I like. But you know I’ll go along with it, if it gets me spots. I just think he’s overrated. To me, it was like the emperor’s new clothes came off. In the hotel room.

