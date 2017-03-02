Getty Image

About two weeks ago, Attorney General Michael Flynn resigned over his phone calls with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the Trump campaign. Flynn lied to Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about discussing sanctions, and Trump has been seriously angry about the world finding out. He’s been lashing out at everyone about “leaks,” and we may see more fireworks soon because — uh oh — the Washington Post reveals that Attorney General Jeff Sessions also had some nice chats with Kislyak during the heat of election season … while the Russian hacking was in full swing.

Obviously, this looks bad, but the New York Times will feel vindicated at how the stories that the Trump campaign tried to have them bury (via the FBI, which refused) is being proven true. That is to say, multiple Trump campaign associates had contact with Russia before the election. Sessions reportedly took at least two calls with Kislyak (in July and September) from his Alabama office while still a senator (and while he acted as a Trump surrogate). The Washington Post reveals the Justice Department’s findings on Sessions and provides a refresher about how he likely lied at his confirmation hearing when quizzed about Russia: