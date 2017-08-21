Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following the Nazi/white supremacist Charlottesville march that spawned deadly violence against counterprotesters, some attendees are finding it hard to reenter society after, you know, outing themselves as racists. So, they’re either crying on YouTube while claiming to be “terrified,” or they’ve lost jobs as a result. However, not every newly notorious face is hiding in shame. One Unite the Right speaker, retired attorney Augustus Sol Invictus (born Austin Gillespie), hopes to capitalize upon all the (negative) momentum by running for U.S. Congress in Florida, as he announces in the above video.

This isn’t the first time, Invictus has made such a bid. He once did so as a Libertarian, but now, he wants to take Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson’s seat in Florida’s 11th district. And notably, Invictus wants to do so as a Republican. Here’s an excerpt from his campaign announcement, which contains exactly the type of rhetoric that one would expect:

“The left has been physically attacking patriot gatherings, free speech rallies, and protests of the destruction of our heritage in the south. They have waged a campaign of terror from coast to coast and all across Europe for well over two years now … We now enter a new age of American history, and the question to be answered is this: Will we restore the republic our forefathers created, or will we allow it to be annihilated by those who hate America, its history, and all it stands for? A reckoning has come. God wills it.”

Invictus must feel utterly confident about his chances for success, for he’s already changed his Twitter handle to @SenatorInvictus. As for those goat-blood drinking reports, they are indeed true. Invictus admitted to doing so in a 2013 pagan ritual of gratitude after fasting during a week-long, on-foot trek from Florida to the Mojave Desert. He apparently killed the goat himself, too. Well, the mid-term elections look to be a real hoot, if Kid Rock makes good on his (semi-serious) threat to rock the GOP as well.

(Via Augustus Invictus for U.S. Senate & Orlando Sentinel)