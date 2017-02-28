Face-Eating Murder Suspect Austin Harrouff Appears In A Newly-Released Dr. Phil Interview

Last October the Dr. Phil show conducted an interview with Austin Harrouff, the 19-year-old former Florida State University student accused of brutally murdering 59-year-old John Stevens and 53-year-old Michelle Mishcon in the garage of their Florida home in August — who was found at the scene consuming parts of Stevens’ face. For reasons that were not immediately clear at the time, the interview never aired and was indefinitely postponed, as new developments began to surface in the case.

On Tuesday, video of the interview was finally released, not by Dr. Phil but by the Florida state attorney’s office, which had apparently been reviewing the footage. In the above clip posted by West Palm Beach’s WPTV 5 News, Harrouff is asked about chemicals he may have ingested in the couple’s garage that may have contributed to his state of mind as well as causing the severe burns to his esophagus, to which he replied that he “can’t talk about that.”


