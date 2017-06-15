Getty Image

Well, so much for that truce between Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and President Trump. After an initially rocky start shortly after being inaugurated, when Trump reportedly got huffy and abruptly ended a braggy phone call with the Australian PM, the two leaders eventually smoothed things over during a dinner meeting aboard a US aircraft carrier in May.

But now Turnbull has seemingly done the unfathomable by hitting Trump where it really hurts: his precious, precious ego. During a speech to the Canberra press gallery Midwinter Ball this week, which is basically Australia’s answer to the White House correspondents’ dinner, Turnbull was heard in leaked audio mocking Trump by impersonating his, uh, unique way of speaking.

The press gallery speeches are traditionally supposed to be off-the-record, however the offending snippet was recorded by Australia’s Channel Nine News and later aired.