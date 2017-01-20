Getty Image

Donald Trump shall officially become U.S. president at noon on Friday, but the Russia thing isn’t going away anytime soon … if ever. Now, a New York Times report claims that authorities and U.S. intelligence agencies are digging into three Trump associates after intercepting some communications and financial information, which could establish links to Russian leaders. Between this new revelation, the FBI and CIA’s agreement that Russia hacked in an effort to get Trump get elected, and the “Golden Showers” dossier, Russia will definitely be looming over the Inauguration Day festivities.

One of the Trump associates under scrutiny is Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, whose possible ties to Russia and the appearance of his name in a secret Ukraine ledger are probably the reason he resigned. The NY Times says — surprise — Roger Stone is also being probed: