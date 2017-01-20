Has Donald Trump Crossed A Line?

Report: U.S. Intelligence And Authorities Are Probing Three Trump Associates For Possible Links To Russia

01.20.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Donald Trump shall officially become U.S. president at noon on Friday, but the Russia thing isn’t going away anytime soon … if ever. Now, a New York Times report claims that authorities and U.S. intelligence agencies are digging into three Trump associates after intercepting some communications and financial information, which could establish links to Russian leaders. Between this new revelation, the FBI and CIA’s agreement that Russia hacked in an effort to get Trump get elected, and the “Golden Showers” dossier, Russia will definitely be looming over the Inauguration Day festivities.

One of the Trump associates under scrutiny is Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, whose possible ties to Russia and the appearance of his name in a secret Ukraine ledger are probably the reason he resigned. The NY Times says — surprise — Roger Stone is also being probed:

Mr. Manafort is among at least three Trump campaign advisers whose possible links to Russia are under scrutiny. Two others are Carter Page, a businessman and former foreign policy adviser to the campaign, and Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative.

The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House.

TAGSdonald trumpPaul ManafortRUSSIA

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 4 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 7 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP