Donald Trump shall officially become U.S. president at noon on Friday, but the Russia thing isn’t going away anytime soon … if ever. Now, a New York Times report claims that authorities and U.S. intelligence agencies are digging into three Trump associates after intercepting some communications and financial information, which could establish links to Russian leaders. Between this new revelation, the FBI and CIA’s agreement that Russia hacked in an effort to get Trump get elected, and the “Golden Showers” dossier, Russia will definitely be looming over the Inauguration Day festivities.
One of the Trump associates under scrutiny is Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, whose possible ties to Russia and the appearance of his name in a secret Ukraine ledger are probably the reason he resigned. The NY Times says — surprise — Roger Stone is also being probed:
Mr. Manafort is among at least three Trump campaign advisers whose possible links to Russia are under scrutiny. Two others are Carter Page, a businessman and former foreign policy adviser to the campaign, and Roger Stone, a longtime Republican operative.
The F.B.I. is leading the investigations, aided by the National Security Agency, the C.I.A. and the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit. The investigators have accelerated their efforts in recent weeks but have found no conclusive evidence of wrongdoing, the officials said. One official said intelligence reports based on some of the wiretapped communications had been provided to the White House.
“As president, Mr. Drumpf will oversee those agencies and have the authority to redirect or stop at least some of these efforts.”
Well, no pressure or anything fellas, but you have about 2 hours to find something useful.