Master Of None star Aziz Ansari is facing allegations from a sexual encounter in September 2017. The woman, a Brooklyn-based photographer who says she met Ansari at the 2017 Emmys, presented her allegations in a first-hand account of how she went on a date with the comedian, and the night ended with her crying in an Uber.
The accuser, referred to as “Grace,” spoke to Babe.net following Ansari’s Golden Globes win. She describes her date with the comedian as “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had” and explains how the two went to dinner in Manhattan. After they returned to his apartment, Grace claims that he grew aggressive. Grace claims that after she told Ansari that she wanted to slow down, he kept pushing. She told him that she didn’t want to feel “forced,” or she would “hate” him. And she says that he then coerced her into performing oral sex on him.
Grace also supplied purported text messages, in which Ansari appears to have followed up the incident by telling her, “It was fun meeting you last night.” To which Grace responded, “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances.” And she finished, “I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.” Ansari purportedly replied, “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”
UPDATE – 10:20pm EST: Ansari has issued a statement in response to the woman’s allegations, which you can read below in full:
In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual.
The next day, I got a text from her saying that although “it may have seemed okay,” upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.
I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue.
-Aziz Ansari
Do you really think it is as simple as a verbal vs non-verbal cue? Please expand this discussion with knowledge.
I dunno…for me when a woman comes back to my place and willingly puts my penis in her mouth it’s a pretty big non-verbal clue that things are going well?
With knowledge? How about experience? Or I can provide both.
If we read the account, we see there is clearly a point to where he asks her if she is okay, after excusing herself to go to the bathroom and gathering herself. He seems to be picking up on her hesitation or vibe at this point. When she states she doesn’t want to feel pressured, he seems to get it. He makes the statements showing he does, and invites her to just chill with him. Then IMMEDIATELY directs her to suck his dick.
There is nothing right about that, and there is nothing in that situation that I would describe as willing participation from her.
That is the knowledge we know from the account (and he is more than welcome to give his account…still waiting).
She also describes continuing to move away from him only to have him pursue her. I don’t know about you, but if I’m in a situation where someone keeps getting up and moving away from me during sexual activity (unless there is some clear role-playing distinguished), I am going to start asking questions bc the other person is clearly not into it. I’ve had guys act similarly to me, in a date situation, and the first instinct on a date with someone is NOT to be a total b. It is to be polite and nice.
In viewing this as it is – a date gone terribly wrong, which allegedly ended with this woman feeling violated, sexually, we do need to give realistic expectations for reaction. In this circumstance, given her view and description of her both verbal and non-verbal cues, it is realistic to expect him to pick up on that and stop, straight up.
In this situation, I don’t know that Aziz is or is not a predatory man. In a vacuum, with just this story, I think it is a simple case of being absolutely clueless about verbal and non-verbal cues, and also having expectations that should probably be checked with the other individual involved before pursuing that.
We all have our own checklist on am I getting laid on a date. His were checked off, while hers were clearly not. I think both sexes need to add “do they want this too” to their list so these grey areas do not keep occurring.
I’m very conflicted with this story.
Michael schur who denounced Louis C.K. has been quiet on this. Just like Seth roger has been quiet on James Franco raping. Both wouldn’t shut up before. Classic white feminism.
Or, you know, there’s already a full account of the event from the accuser, and people are just on the fence about it because she’s describing a fairly complex and nuanced situation. Hell, SHE was on the fence about whether it was “an awkward sexual experience or sexual assault.”
Welcome to just about every title IX assault case ever. Always multiple months or years after the fact. With sketchy details and people “coming to the realization”. No police report, no rape kit, no evidence of anything other than he said he said she said memories. But now mix in alcohol,and the accused not even given the opportunity to know who th accuser is. But hey those guys aren’t multi millionaire celebrities so they don’t deserve any benefit of that doubt because everyone knows memories are perfect when people are drinking in college.
But remember due process is patriarchy, a victim would never lie or interprete something wrong, and feelings are more important than facts.
“Welcome to just about every title IX assault case ever.”
Yeah…See, it’s weird, because it sounds like you’re advocating for understanding the nuances of individual cases, but in the same breath saying that that never happens, and then kind of condemning those here for responding to THIS case as an individual case because of what you’re assuming to be bias.
Ever hear of confirmation bias?
She literally never said it was sexual assault. She said she felt violated and had a horrible time.
Aziz isn’t a rapist by any means, but he is a creep who definitely does not practice what he preaches about treating women well.
I read the full article over at Babe.com. I’m sorry, but this is not sexual assault and it takes away from the real assault stories. At no point did she say no and she even went down on him. This is not a case of someone saying that she dressed too sexy and should have expected either. The reason we have words like no and stop, are to stop situations like this from happening. Verbal and non-verbal clues, are you kidding me? How about the clue you gave him when you actually went down on him, or the fact that you “slowed down” twice and chose to stay both times. It works both ways. Also, he didn’t wield any power over her, so she can’t use that excuse. Yeah, it’s obvious the guy sucks in this situation, but she was just as big a player in said fiasco.
Babe.net, sorry
He’s a celebrity, he’s 11 years older than her…but he wielded no power over her?
If women have to recognize their own identity and being, so do men.
…. if I had a Hundo for every time I’ve been on a date where he doesn’t take the hint and cool it with the sexual aggression, I’d be a rich wealthy woman…. that ain’t assault. Continuing to jam your fingers or other body parts in her private spaces AFTER she says NO or STOP would constitute assault….
Feeling pressured doesn’t mean you’re being assaulted, sorry. That’s when you tell him to put his echoing away and you’re leaving. Have a good night, thank you for dinner, see you around.
Does he lock the front door as you’re attempting to walk out and prevent your departure? Time to panic.
None of this happened. At beat, Aziz wines and dined this young lady in hopes of getting booth. At worst, he’s an awkward dude bordering on creepy perhaps, but nothing more.
Shame on her for trying to paint him as an assailant. Unless there is a key piece of information omitted here, nothing about this says “assault” to me and frankly, this is getting ridiculous now.
As a forcible rape survivor, this kind of crap is insulting and reduces the significance of encouraging real victims to come forward.
I’m going to say this cuz no one else will and maybe it will save some young ladies some
Dissapointment.
There’s a time in every young ambitious lady’s life (around 22) when she learns that thowing yourself at celebrities and powerful men, or even going on dates with them and making yourself sexually available is not going to advance your career in any way. This lesson may be a bit harsh. You may realize that while you though this powerful/ successful man thought you were something special, he really just saw you as a piece of ass (even if you are very special). This happened to me a lot in those years. It never helped me career wise and eventually I realize it was a waste of time and energy. The way to get ahead in your career is to work hard and prove your worth, and you really won’t get any recognition by messing around with celebrities, except as an available Star fucker.
Reading the story of the lady accusing Aziz Ansari of sexual misconduct brought me back to those days. I know she probably hoped that Aziz saw some promise in her as a photographer and artist, that he read into her soul more because the date had weight and significance to her, and she made herself available to him sexually in hopes it would help
Him recognize her artistic value and personal worth. Unfortunately she was just deluding herself as many girls at that age do.
While I agree it’s a bit sad that
Men will take advantage of this hopefulness in young women, it is not by any means sexual misconduct. if is a lesson she sound learn to not feel pressured or intimidated to “play along” with a guys desires regardless of how famous or successful he is. I feel her pain but it’s just a harsh lesson of life and I really don’t think men are at fault for this girlish confused ambition.