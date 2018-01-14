Getty Image

Master Of None star Aziz Ansari is facing allegations from a sexual encounter in September 2017. The woman, a Brooklyn-based photographer who says she met Ansari at the 2017 Emmys, presented her allegations in a first-hand account of how she went on a date with the comedian, and the night ended with her crying in an Uber.

The accuser, referred to as “Grace,” spoke to Babe.net following Ansari’s Golden Globes win. She describes her date with the comedian as “by far the worst experience with a man I’ve ever had” and explains how the two went to dinner in Manhattan. After they returned to his apartment, Grace claims that he grew aggressive. Grace claims that after she told Ansari that she wanted to slow down, he kept pushing. She told him that she didn’t want to feel “forced,” or she would “hate” him. And she says that he then coerced her into performing oral sex on him.

Grace also supplied purported text messages, in which Ansari appears to have followed up the incident by telling her, “It was fun meeting you last night.” To which Grace responded, “Last night might’ve been fun for you, but it wasn’t for me. You ignored clear non-verbal clues; you kept going with advances.” And she finished, “I want to make sure you’re aware so maybe the next girl doesn’t have to cry on the ride home.” Ansari purportedly replied, “Clearly, I misread things in the moment and I’m truly sorry.”

UPDATE – 10:20pm EST: Ansari has issued a statement in response to the woman’s allegations, which you can read below in full:

In September of last year, I met a woman at a party. We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual. The next day, I got a text from her saying that although “it may have seemed okay,” upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable. It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said. I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture. It is necessary and long overdue. -Aziz Ansari

