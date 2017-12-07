Aztec High School on Facebook

At least three students are dead after a gunman reportedly entered a New Mexico high school and opened fire. USA Today reports that up to fifteen other people have been injured, and San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christesen quickly revealed that the gunman was “down.” He further clarified that the suspect was dead, although it is not yet known whether he took his own life or if he was shot by police.

Albuquerque ABC affiliate KRDO reports that all buildings on campus were placed on a lockdown, which isn’t expected to be lifted until much later in the day. All parents whose children were either killed or injured have been notified, and students have been bussed to a nearby park to be reunited with their parents.

Aztec High School is located near the Navajo Nation and within the Four Corners region. The Huffington Post reports word from Lt. Randon Matthews, who represents the nearby Bloomfield Police Department. Matthews also put the brakes on a rumor that Bloomfield schools were also targeted by this shooter, and he stated that the New Mexico State Police are currently working the Aztec High School scene “They’re going through and they’re going to clear it. It’s slow. It’s methodical. It’s going to be a long process,” Matthews said.

We will bring you any relevant additional details as they become available.

(Via USA Today, Associated Press, Huffington Post & KRDO)