Bana Alabed, the 7-year-old girl who rose to prominence tweeting about the conflict in Aleppo, recently penned a letter to Donald Trump concerning his refugee executive order. In the letter, Alabed wrote she was “very sad,” and asked Trump to “save the children and people of Syria.”

Alabed, along with her mother Fatemah Alabed, had been tweeting about the situation in Aleppo while the conflict was going on. It was an inside look at was happening in the embattled city and the account has been a hit collecting more than 360,000 followers. Alabed and her mother escaped Aleppo and are now living in Turkey, but she is still tweeting about issues surrounding her country.

Her latest tweet centers on Trump’s recent executive order to ban refugees from Syria and six other countries from entering the U.S. In her letter, Alabed wrote how she wanted Trump to do something for the “millions of Syrian children” that were affected by the Syrian civil war:

“You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like your children and deserve peace like you. If you promise me you will do something for the children of Syria, I am already your new friend.”

Trump has not revealed his position on the Syria conflict, just going as far he wants “to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.” She also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and actress Lindsay Lohan on Friday, further trying to highlight the situation in Syria:

Meeting with my friends @rt_erdogan, Emine and @lindsaylohan to support the people of Syria.I am searching the rights of the Syrian children pic.twitter.com/dwQhqMO6zN — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 27, 2017

You can read the full message below.

Dear Gabriela, I wanted to visit you in America soon & kiss you but Syrians are banned from America, why? I am very sad. Shall we ever meet? pic.twitter.com/UjDMSbpQad — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 28, 2017

(Via Yahoo, Newsweek & Bana Alabed Twitter)