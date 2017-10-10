Getty Image

With more alleged victims speaking out and a damning audiotape released which shed a bright light on the actions of Harvey Weinstein, the high-profile company he used to keep are addressing his alleged sexual assaults. With each passing day and hour, more actors, actresses and Hollywood executives are going public discussing Weinstein’s decades of alleged predatory behavior, with Barack and Michelle Obama the latest to make their disgust known.

In a statement, the former president and first lady denounced Weinstein and praised the women who came forward after years of being silenced. This came after days of scrutiny as evidence and dialogue grew against Weinstein, who donated to the Obama and Clinton campaigns over the years.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture – including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect – so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

According to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, the Malia Obama interned for Weinstein’s company last year.