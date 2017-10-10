Barack Obama Says He And Michelle Are ‘Disgusted’ By The Recent Reports About Harvey Weinstein

10.10.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

With more alleged victims speaking out and a damning audiotape released which shed a bright light on the actions of Harvey Weinstein, the high-profile company he used to keep are addressing his alleged sexual assaults. With each passing day and hour, more actors, actresses and Hollywood executives are going public discussing Weinstein’s decades of alleged predatory behavior, with Barack and Michelle Obama the latest to make their disgust known.

In a statement, the former president and first lady denounced Weinstein and praised the women who came forward after years of being silenced. This came after days of scrutiny as evidence and dialogue grew against Weinstein, who donated to the Obama and Clinton campaigns over the years.

“Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports about Harvey Weinstein. Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture – including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect – so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future.”

According to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, the Malia Obama interned for Weinstein’s company last year.

Around The Web

TAGSBARACK OBAMAHARVEY WEINSTEIN

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 4 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 5 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 5 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP