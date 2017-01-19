We’re never going to agree on the legacy of a president. It’s such a huge job, the scope is so immense, and the country is chopped up into so many disparate factions that one person will never go down as unanimously “great.” We knew that already, but it becomes clearer every cycle, as our lines-in-the-sand turn to trenches.
As for our current outgoing Commander-in-Chief, there will be books upon books written about his tenure. His failings and successes will be analyzed, cataloged, and debated for decades. One day, in calmer times, we’ll wrestle over drones and the Affordable Care Act. But not yet. We need some distance and there are changes to be reckoned with. It’ll take time and pages. A few words on a winter morning can’t scratch the tip of the tip of the iceberg.
Especially because Obama offers a particularly big iceberg. Just the momentousness of being elected our first black president — what it meant for our increasingly diverse but racially troubled nation — can’t be overstated. Ta-Nehisi Coates‘s “My President Was Black” pays stunning tribute, but there are sure to be thousands more words written on the subject.
For now, no one is arguing that the Obama presidency was flawless. Even Obama the man, though notably scandal-free, probably has all sorts of personal failings. But there are things that can be said about him that might approach a sort of “absolute value” — qualities he’s consistently displayed which, while not in-an-of-themselves defining of a great presidency, did indeed have an impact on the state of our nation.
He’s nerdy. He’s cool. He’s genuine.
A president that’s been a lot like the female ghostbusters movie.
So.. talented and admittedly flawed, but not even close to as horrible as most people made it out to be, hated before even taking office (or being released in theaters) because he/it was celebrated as a symbol of progress?
close…. more like rammed down out throats as the greatest thing of all time, only to find out it was just mediocre. If you were against it you were sexiest/racist.
@Fathead I don’t remember the part about it being mandatory viewing
Nope not mandatory but, again read slowly what I wrote. the damn movie was shoved down all of our throats through every form of media. If anyone questioned it they were sexist and hated women. That’s how Obama was, you didn’t like him you were a racist. you didn’t agree with his agenda, you’re a racist and stupid. ‘Merica
That’s false on both accounts, because you are taking a subjective stance (movie wasn’t “shoved down our throats” – who is ‘our’ btw?) and claiming it to be fact and then flat out making stuff up in the 2nd claim. The movie, and this president, were fine – not the greatest thing ever nor was it billed as such, and definitely not without flaws and failures…that’s all i’m saying. I will miss President Obama, as America has decided decency, intelligence, and poise is no longer required of the person elected to lead them.