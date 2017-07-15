The Crisis In Flint Explained

07.15.17

It’s no secret that the Trump administration is understaffed and it’s leading to clerical errors both big and small across the board. One thing that you’d think the White House would have a handle on is making sure form letters sent out and signed by the president were sent from the current president and not his predecessor. Alas, the Trump administration lives to surprise.

In a tweet that’s gotten over 16K retweets and 50K likes, St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Aisha Sultan posted a picture of the new citizen welcome letter sent to her British-born husband that was signed by Barack Obama:

The letter is a general communication, but seems to still be pulling from the Obama days on Pennsylvania avenue:

"I am honored to congratulate you on becoming a citizen of the United States of America. You represent the promise of the American Dream, and because of your determination, the great Nation is now your Nation."

“We embrace you as a new citizen of our land, and we welcome you to the American family.”

This is a very nice letter, one that it is almost impossible to imagine being read in President Trump’s voice given his push for a travel ban and general tone towards immigrants. In an administration as intent on stopping immigration as this one is, it makes a lot of sense that there wouldn’t be many form letters welcoming new citizens laying around that were signed by the current president.

