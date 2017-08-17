SKY NEWS: “The whole street started to run, screaming” – eyewitness describes what he saw as a massive crash happened in Barcelona hotspot. pic.twitter.com/gBkBqCx7tj — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 17, 2017

This Sky News clip shows the breaking moments after a “massive crash” that has taken place in a touristy area of Barcelona, Spain. CNN reports that the incident occurred in the popular (and now closed-off) Las Ramblas area, where at least thirteen people were killed and several more injured after a van drove straight into a crowd. Reuters also reports that two armed men entered a nearby eatery following the crash, and there’s been no word on whether the vehicle’s driver has been apprehended.

At this stage, police tell CNN that the incident is “most likely” terror related in nature. Photos from the scene also indicate that the attack occurred near a Kosher restaurant called Maccabi. Reuters further adds that the driver is believed to have “fled on foot” and that the affected crowd contained “dozens” of people. An investigation has commenced, and authorities have closed nearby train stations while asking people to avoid the area.

On social media, people quickly posted video clips that show the surrounding scene of the accident as people fled.

Terror attack happened right in front of us. White van drove into crowed and many injured #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/8quhxBkKRu — Heather (@h_stewart03) August 17, 2017

Something is happening in #Barcelona now. Portaferrissa street now. People running and businesses closing. pic.twitter.com/blzKrBnjEC — David Palacios Rubio (@_DavidPalacios) August 17, 2017

#BREAKING: Many people injured by a van in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area. pic.twitter.com/IGxDAGkcOX — . (@earthh_universe) August 17, 2017

Since July 2016 — when a driver killed over 60 people during a Bastille Day attack in France — incidents such as these have become increasingly common worldwide, including multiple incidents in London.

This story is developing, and we will add further details as they become available.

(Via Sky News, CNN, AP, New York Post & Reuters)