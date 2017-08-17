A Van Has Plowed Into A Barcelona Crowd Near A Popular Tourist Spot With Multiple Casualties Reported

#Terrorism #Breaking News
08.17.17

This Sky News clip shows the breaking moments after a “massive crash” that has taken place in a touristy area of Barcelona, Spain. CNN reports that the incident occurred in the popular (and now closed-off) Las Ramblas area, where at least three people were killed and dozens more injured after a van drove straight into a crowd. Reuters also reports that two armed men entered a nearby eatery following the crash, and police are currently searching for the van’s driver, as this CNN video shows.

At this stage, police tell CNN that the incident is “most likely” terror related in nature. Photos from the scene also indicate that the attack occurred near a Kosher restaurant called Maccabi. Reuters further adds that the driver is believed to have “fled on foot” and that the affected crowd contained “dozens” of people. An investigation has commenced, and authorities have closed nearby train stations while asking people to avoid the area.

Spanish police have posted a video showing the van after it came to a halt.

On social media, people quickly posted video clips that show the surrounding scene of the accident as people fled.

Since July 2016 — when a driver killed over 60 people during a Bastille Day attack in France — incidents such as these have become increasingly common worldwide, including multiple incidents in London.

This story is developing, and we will add further details as they become available.

(Via Sky News, The Guardian, CNN, AP, New York Post & Reuters)

