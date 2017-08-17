SKY NEWS: “The whole street started to run, screaming” – eyewitness describes what he saw as a massive crash happened in Barcelona hotspot. pic.twitter.com/gBkBqCx7tj — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) August 17, 2017

This Sky News clip shows the breaking moments after a “massive crash” that has taken place in a touristy area of Barcelona, Spain. CNN reports that the incident occurred in the popular (and now closed-off) Las Ramblas area, where at least three people were killed and dozens more injured after a van drove straight into a crowd. Reuters also reports that two armed men entered a nearby eatery following the crash, and police are currently searching for the van’s driver, as this CNN video shows.

Video shows police in #Barcelona walking through an alleyway after deadly terror attack https://t.co/vkzWw2gJLh pic.twitter.com/tunmrzG4cY — CNN (@CNN) August 17, 2017

At this stage, police tell CNN that the incident is “most likely” terror related in nature. Photos from the scene also indicate that the attack occurred near a Kosher restaurant called Maccabi. Reuters further adds that the driver is believed to have “fled on foot” and that the affected crowd contained “dozens” of people. An investigation has commenced, and authorities have closed nearby train stations while asking people to avoid the area.

Spanish police have posted a video showing the van after it came to a halt.

#Barcelona Así ha quedado la furgoneta que ha arrollado a varias personas en las Ramblas. Se busca al autor de los hechos.

☎️062

☎️112 pic.twitter.com/et0CSd9dji — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) August 17, 2017

On social media, people quickly posted video clips that show the surrounding scene of the accident as people fled.

Something is happening in #Barcelona now. Portaferrissa street now. People running and businesses closing. pic.twitter.com/blzKrBnjEC — David Palacios Rubio (@_DavidPalacios) August 17, 2017

Terror attack happened right in front of us. White van drove into crowed and many injured #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/8quhxBkKRu — Heather (@h_stewart03) August 17, 2017

#BREAKING: Many people injured by a van in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area. pic.twitter.com/IGxDAGkcOX — . (@earthh_universe) August 17, 2017

Since July 2016 — when a driver killed over 60 people during a Bastille Day attack in France — incidents such as these have become increasingly common worldwide, including multiple incidents in London.

This story is developing, and we will add further details as they become available.

(Via Sky News, The Guardian, CNN, AP, New York Post & Reuters)