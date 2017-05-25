People Are Dragging Ben Carson For Saying Poverty Is A ‘State Of Mind’

Getty Image

HUD Director Ben Carson has once again found himself in hot water. During a SiriusXM radio interview released on Wednesday, Carson decided to espouse the idea that poverty is to “a large extent is also a state of mind.”

“You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom. You know, that’s real poverty. If you don’t have that defeatist attitude, there’s hope for you.”

Oh. Between this and his comments about not making homeless shelters “too comfortable,” Carson has been showing a serious lack of compassion for someone in charge of Urban Development. It’s safe to say that these remarks were met with a bit of resistance, with people cracking jokes and wondering if Carson had just forgotten how difficult it can be to pay your bills.

"Homeless people need to BUY MORE HOMES." -Ben Carson pic.twitter.com/bc8R6nq6VL — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 24, 2017

Ben Carson said poverty is a state of mind. Next month, I'm going to tell my landlord that I paid my rent with positive thinking! — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) May 24, 2017

If Ben Carson thinks poverty is a state of mind then I guess I'll just pay all my bills with inspirational quotes — Eliza Bayne (@ElizaBayne) May 24, 2017

Ben Carson: "Poverty is a state of mind. Sadness is imaginary. Fingers are hand toes. The sky is rainbasketed and flarflenorg. I like eggs." — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) May 24, 2017