People Are Dragging Ben Carson For Saying Poverty Is A ‘State Of Mind’

Features Writer
05.24.17

Getty Image

HUD Director Ben Carson has once again found himself in hot water. During a SiriusXM radio interview released on Wednesday, Carson decided to espouse the idea that poverty is to “a large extent is also a state of mind.”

“You take somebody that has the right mindset, you take everything from them and put them on the street and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there. And you take somebody with the wrong mindset, you can give them everything in the world, they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom. You know, that’s real poverty. If you don’t have that defeatist attitude, there’s hope for you.”

Oh. Between this and his comments about not making homeless shelters “too comfortable,” Carson has been showing a serious lack of compassion for someone in charge of Urban Development. It’s safe to say that these remarks were met with a bit of resistance, with people cracking jokes and wondering if Carson had just forgotten how difficult it can be to pay your bills.

Around The Web

TAGSben carsontwitter reactions

Innovative Minds

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 6 hours ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 2 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP