Reporter Ben Jacobs Gives His Account Of The ‘Unusual’ And Violent Incident With Greg Gianforte

05.25.17 1 hour ago

A day after being body slammed while doing his job, Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs spoke on Thursday to CNN’s New Day to provide a closer look into why he believes Republican nominee Greg Gianforte was so quick to (allegedly) use physical force against him. Speaking to host Chris Cuomo, Jacobs attempted to sort out the details of the bizarre and frightening encounter.

Jacobs clears up any notion (as suggested by Gianforte’s campaign) that he had barged into a private setting, saying the room Gianforte was in was in no way off-limits. He emphasized that other reporters were also in the room, and Jacobs scoffs at any claim that he initiated the physical confrontation by sticking his voice recorder in Gianforte’s face or grabbing his wrist. He insists that Gianforte’s spokesperson issued claims that aren’t based in reality:

“They got my name right. They got my employer right. But other than that, there was not a single factually correct element in there. That was totally false.” Jacobs said of the report that Gianforte was acting in self-defense.”

Towards the end of the interview, Cuomo asks Jacobs if he believes the reaction to his line of questioning by Greg Gianforte was the result of an atmosphere of filled with hostility towards the media, which has been perpetuated by President Trump, but Jacobs maintained that this was an “unusual” interaction. He went on to add that he wouldn’t necessarily chalk his incident with Gianforte up as anything but an isolated incident between a reporter and a single politician that blew a gasket:

“I’ve never that. I’ve had very supportive emails, tweets, and text messages from Republican politicians, Republican consultants, and Republican operatives that I’ve communicated with that I wouldn’t want to tar anybody or anything with this. This was one very unusual and surreal interaction, and having reported on enough folks this is the first, and hopefully last time I’ll ever get body slammed by a politician.”

Gianforte was charged early Thursday morning with misdemeanor assault by Montana police. Today, voters will have to pick between Gianforte and fellow House candidate Democrat Rob Quist. Paul Ryan has condemned Gianforte’s actions, but he’ll leave the final determination with the people of Montana.

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSben jacobsGreg Gianforte

Innovative Minds

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 4 hours ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 23 hours ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 3 days ago
The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

The Young CEOs Of Cobalt Robotics Are Making Robot Security Guards A Reality

05.22.17 3 days ago
What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

What Science Is Doing To Bring Us The Future We Were Promised

05.19.17 6 days ago
How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

How One Company Is Using Virtual Reality To Inspire Exploration Of Remote Areas

05.17.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP