Senator Ben Sasse (R-NE) and noted Nazi/white supremacist Richard Spencer got into it on Twitter on Thursday, after the Nebraskan senator tweeted a link to a Reuters article about Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford claiming Russian trolls helped to fuel Donald Trump’s NFL controversy. Sasse is known for being an outspoken critic of the president, and one of the first Republicans to lash out over Trump’s accusations that Obama had wiretapped him. He has also appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss Trump’s relationship with Russia, so you could say he’s also well versed on the subject.

Spencer didn’t take well to Sasse’s insinuation however, retweeting the senator and firing back, “In the minds of goober conservatives, the Russians are to blame for racial divisions.” The so-called “goober conservative” was not about to take the words of a white supremacist lying down however, and as such Sasse unleashed a sharply worded tweetstorm ripping “brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazi” Spencer a new one.

Kicking off his rant, he wrote that both “goobers and nongoobers” can agree that racists like him are the ones to blame.

Oh let goobers & nongoobers agree on this: Racists like you are to blame. But Putin's agencies also love using you as their divisive tool https://t.co/DaD4XaNvI5 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

Don’t get me wrong: we’ll always have brown-shirt-pajama-boy Nazis like you & your lonely pals stoking division. But here’s America 101: https://t.co/SboVZmOuu2 — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

You don’t get America. You said: “You do not have some human right, some abstract thing given to you by God or something like that.” https://t.co/ScXDGFcbGp — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017

Actually, that's exactly what America declares we do have: People are the image-bearers of God, created with dignity& inalienable rights. https://t.co/d4orBrHJMw — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 28, 2017