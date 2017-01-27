Getty Image

On Friday, Berlin Mayor Michael Mueller issued a plea to President Trump to not build a U.S.-Mexico wall, and Mueller spoke with plenty of historical context on his side. His plea comes as Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto are entangled in a feud over who would pay for the structure.

In his statement, Mueller argued that a wall would not solve any problems, not only because of his city’s experience but also that of Korea and Cyprus. Berlin’s famed wall (that stood from 1961 to 1989, though it took a few years to fully come down) also gave Mueller a chance to invoke Ronald Reagan, which Trump has vocally noted as a role model. He urged Trump not to make this divisive move:

“Berlin, the city of Europe’s division, the city of Europe’s freedom, cannot silently look on as a country sets about building a new wall. We Berliners know better than most about the pain caused when a whole continent is split by barbed wire and walls. Our division destroyed the prospects of millions … we cannot let all our historical experience get trashed by the very people to whom we owe much of our freedom: the Americans … I call on the president of the United States not to go down that road to isolation and ostracism … remember your forerunner, Ronald Reagan. Remember his words: ‘Tear down this wall.’ And so I say: Dear Mr. President, don’t build this wall! “

Discussions regarding the infamous Trump wall have been ongoing, but it doesn’t look like Trump or Nieto are going to budge from their perspectives. With the price skyrocketing and reimbursement issues continuing, who knows how long the construction will take.

You can read the full message below.

