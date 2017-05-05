Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The GOP and Donald Trump are toasting their healthcare win in the House tonight (despite what the bill might do to you). Trump gave Paul Ryan a pat on the back outside the White House (while bizarrely declaring, “I’m president!”) Then Trump met up with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, and in doing so, he again illustrated his level of foreign policy expertise. Aaaand Bernie Sanders and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes shared a hearty laugh over what Trump said during the press conference while chatting up the ACHA:

“It’s a very good bill right now. Premiums are going to come down substantially. Deductibles are going to come down. It’s going to be fantastic healthcare. Right now Obamacare is failing. I shouldn’t say this to our great gentlemen and my friend from Australia … because you have better healthcare than we do.”

Trump clearly had no idea that he was complimenting Australia’s federally-funded universal healthcare system. After the (first round of) laughter subsided, Bernie crowed, “The president has just said it! Let’s take a look at the Australian healthcare system.” He suggested that Trump consider Canadian and European systems, and this is the most fun Sanders has had all week. He ended by promising Trump that his words will not be forgotten: “Thank you Mr. President, we’ll quote you on the floor of the Senate.”

And then Sanders and Hayes laughed some more.

While we won’t know for awhile what form the AHCA will take for a Senate vote, it’s almost certain that Sanders’ smile will turn to a fiery disposition. The House may have narrowly passed this sucker (217-213), but Democrats know the heat is on them right now. There are few issues that the Bern feels more passionately about than healthcare, so it’s definitely on.

(Via MSNBC)