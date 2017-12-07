Bernie Sanders Suggests That Trump Should ‘Also Think About Resigning’ Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

#Bernie Sanders #Donald Trump
12.07.17 1 hour ago

It’s a question plenty of feminists have been asking on Twitter — if powerful men like Kevin Spacey, Al Franken, and Matt Lauer are getting fired over sexual abuse allegations, why isn’t Trump seeing the consequences of that Access Hollywood audio footage? Even Mike Pence reportedly wanted to replace candidate Trump for his comments about grabbing women “by the p*ssy.” Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VA) wants to know what gives, too.

When CBS News asked him about the allegations against Franken and the “far worse” accusations about Moore, Sanders had this to say:

“We have a President of the United States who acknowledged on a tape widely seen all over the country that he’s assaulted women, so I would hope maybe the President of the United States might pay attention of what’s going on and also think about resigning.”

Senator Sanders also had plenty to say about the #MeToo movement, in which women have come forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against powerful men, and he acknowledged the problem exists in a variety of industries. “What I worry about right now, as we speak, in restaurants and in offices all over this country where you have bosses who are not famous, there is harassment of women and women are being intimidated,” said Sanders.

Indeed, statistics show that as publicized as the problem of harassment and assault has been in Hollywood and on Capitol Hill, there are far greater rates of impropriety in industries where low-pay and gender inequality make women vulnerable, especially manufacturing and the restaurant sector. So what else does Senator Sanders propose?

“We need a cultural revolution in this country,” said Sanders. “And to my mind it has to do with a woman’s right to control her own body, to get equal pay for equal work, to have access to her reproductive rights. We have a lot of work to do to protect women’s equality in this country.” A tall order, but considering that the Silence Breakers just made Time Magazine’s person of the year cover, it might not seem quite as out of reach as it did even a few months ago.

(Via CBS News)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bernie Sanders#Donald Trump
TAGSAL FRANKENbernie sandersdonald trumpRoy MooreSEXUAL ASSAULTsexual harassment

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP