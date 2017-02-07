BREAKING: VP Mike Pence casts historic tie-breaking vote to confirm Betsy DeVos as Pres. Trump’s education secretary https://t.co/HxFJAzYvbx pic.twitter.com/eorEjaUC5N
— CNN (@CNN) February 7, 2017
On Tuesday, Betsy DeVos was officially confirmed as Secretary of Education after Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking Senate vote. It was a historic vote, as it was the first time a cabinet approval needed the vice president to break a tie, and two Republicans crossed party lines to vote against her.
DeVos’ eventual confirmation had a rocky road, as many questioned her credentials heading into the Senate vote. She didn’t instill much confidence in her qualifications, as she had trouble addressing standard education policies during her confirmation hearing and is an infamous proponent of charter schools. And let us not forget her support of guns in schools, which she illustrated by using the example of a school being attacked by bears. In addition, she also may have plagiarized some answers to a Senate questionnaire, so her tenure is not off to a solid start.
Despite half of the Senate’s reservations and an all-night filibuster, the final vote came down to a 50-50 vote tie. It should be noted Republicans held a 52-48 majority in the Senate, but two Republicans (Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski) crossed party lines to vote against DeVos. Per the constitution, Pence was brought in to break the tie and voted in her favor. DeVos’ confirmation brings up more questions regarding Donald Trump’s cabinet appointments, as qualifications of some are still being challenged.
Democrats already claiming her policies will kill children… look, she’s an unqualified, shit person for the job, but seriously?
Source?
Hang on, I’m just seeing it on TV now so I’ll have to find the story to link. Talking about how the voucher program will eliminate access for at-risk kids and suicides will sky rocket. Someone actually said “this is not an exaggeration”. Fucking seriously…
Have you ever dealt with at risk kids?
So now you don’t like wild half-baked hypotheticals? Who are you anymore, man?
I’ll cop to being a liberal who thinks Betsy DeVos is going to result in a kid getting killed. She wants teachers to be able to have guns in schools. The amount of accidental shooting deaths by children in this country seems to make it obvious to me that having guns in schools dramatically increases the likelihood of a kid getting shot.
@ColeND28 see, THAT is a legitimate claim to the safety of kids in school. I can’t even imagine some of my former teachers having a damn gun in the classroom and hitting anything but students.
@ImBateman yea, my niece has attempted suicide.
So you have family that is at-risk, yet you don’t find it at all troubling?
this hurts rural portions of red states the worst. Selecting and paying for school is meaningless if there only one choice and the voucher is based on income. It just means less funding for what they already have or keep the money and home school.
That’s exactly what they want. Make the public school system completely not viable so everyone has to go to their local church school or homeschool where they can be kept safe from the evils of evolution.
Good, they made that bed and all that…I’m just hoping ruin public education for everyone else. Admittedly, that’s stupid as hell to think ONLY rural portions of red states will feel this, cause we are all about to suffer.
At the very least, Republicans can no longer claim that qualifications for government jobs matter. Only 2 of them had the balls to stand up and say no (and one of those 2, Susan Collins, has been called a RINO for about a decade).
Congressional republicans have gone full Palpatine.