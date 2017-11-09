Bill Clinton Discusses The One Thing He Misses The Most About Being The President On ‘Conan’

11.09.17 30 mins ago

Asking Bill Clinton what he misses most about being president opens him up for a lot of jokes and comments when you think about it, but that’s what happens when you’re president. You’re THE public figure and the target is the biggest in the nation when it comes to criticism or jokes. But for Clinton, according to his lengthy and folksy interview with Conan on Wednesday, the thing he misses the most is how nobody plays music when you enter the room after you’ve left the presidency.

Every hero needs a theme song according to I’m Gonna Git You Sucka. While Clinton isn’t necessarily a hero to everybody, he does have his moments of success and having a theme song is a good feeling. Walking around with a speaker shirt on to give yourself one just isn’t the same and will likely end with you shirtless and bleeding along the side of the road. Being president allows you to achieve this the right way and without any harm coming to you — hopefully.

Clinton then turned up the charm a bit by recounting his days as a grocery boy, discussing how he used that quick Clinton wit to secure his job as a bag boy, and then moved on to sell used comics. It’s like Mayberry brought back to life.

