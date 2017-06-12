Bill Cosby’s Defense Rests After Calling Only One Witness (Who Wasn’t Bill Cosby)

06.12.17 12 mins ago

Getty Image

The Bill Cosby trial might be over sooner than many expected. In a strange twist and a stunning strategic move, the defense rested after only six minutes where they called one witness: the lead detective (and prosecution witness) who investigated Andrea Constand’s allegation that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004 at his Philadelphia home. In contrast, the prosecution had called 12 witnesses over five days last week.

Last week, Cosby’s longtime publicist Andrew Wyatt hinted that Cosby, who said pre-trial he did not want to be cross-examined by prosecutors, might take the stand after all, saying “nothing’s ever off the table.” However, that appears to have been “a bit of bluster.”

Cosby confirmed to the judge Monday morning that he would not testify, a common practice in criminal trials. The only time Cosby “spoke” during the trial was when his deposition from a 2006 civil suit was read in court. Per CNN:

In statements to police and in his civil deposition, the comedian known as “America’s Dad” admitted that he gave Constand pills and then engaged in sexual contact with her. He also said that he had previously obtained Quaaludes, a powerful sedative, with the intention of giving them to women with whom he wanted to have sex.

Cosby’s wife Camille also made her first appearance in the courtroom during the trial, entering “the courtroom while the judge was addressing the attorneys, and many in the audience had their heads turned.”

Closing arguments are up next, which means the jury could begin deliberations as soon as late Monday afternoon.

(via CNN & Washington Post)

