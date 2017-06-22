Getty Image

Following a surprisingly short trial in which assorted tidbits from a 2006 deposition were read aloud while the defense rested after only six minutes, the highly publicized trial of Bill Cosby ended in a mistrial. A jury of seven men and five women deliberated for 50 hours, but were ultimately unable to determine whether or not the once-lauded comedian and television personality was guilty of allegedly sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004. As Page Six and other outlets began reporting on Thursday, however, that doesn’t mean Cosby will suddenly make his escape from the limelight.

During an appearance on Good Morning Alabama, Cosby spokespeople Andrew Wyatt and Ebonee Benson revealed how their employer “wants to get back to work.” This will include a speaking tour to, uh, advise young people on how to ward off sexual assault allegations:

“We are now planning town halls, and we’re going to be coming to this city sometime in July. We’ll talk to young people because this is bigger than Bill Cosby. This issue can affect any young person, especially young athletes today, and they need to know what they’re facing when they’re hanging out and partying. When they’re doing certain things that they shouldn’t be doing.”

“And it also affects married men,” Wyatt laughed, while Good Morning Alabama host Janice Rodgers poignantly asked, “Is it kind of a, ‘do as I say, not as I do?'” The spokesperson laughed the anchor’s jab off, while Benson immediately jumped in with a followup. “Laws are changing,” she said. “The statute of limitations for victims of sexual assault are being extended. So this is why people need to be educated on a brush against the shoulder. Anything at this point can be considered sexual assault.”

These are things that Cosby’s paid representatives actually said on camera, so yeah. You can watch the full interview at WBRC’s website.

