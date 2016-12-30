Getty Image

Bill Gates is no stranger to discussing his fears about influenza and the effect it could have on the global population in the coming years. He discussed his fears of a pandemic with Vox in May of 2015, pointing out how the death tolls connected to infectious disease rival the two greatest wars humanity has seen to this point:

“Look at the death chart of the 20th century,” he says, because he’s the kind of guy that looks at death charts. “I think everybody would say there must be a spike for World War I. Sure enough, there it is, like 25 million. And there must be a big spike for World War II, and there it is, it’s like 65 million. But then you’ll see this other spike that is as large as World War II right after World War I, and most people, would say, ‘What was that?'” “Well, that was the Spanish flu.”

According to an article from Standford University, the Spanish Flu shortened the average life span by 10 years on a population and compared the conditions to those in Europe during the spread of the Bubonic Plague. So it’s really no shock that Gates would be a little worried about our current preparedness for the next big epidemic. The outbreaks of Ebola in 2014 showed how fast disease can spread through a population, especially one that’s ill-prepared to deal with it.