Getty Image

While former President Bill Clinton appeared to cast his electoral vote for Democratic presidential nominee and wife Hillary Clinton, the latter has made few public appearances since losing the election. Many have interpreted the pair’s decreased public and political presence to signify a major change for the Democratic party, while others (like proponents of the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory) have interpreted Clinton’s loss and retreat to suggest other, weirder musings. Yet the Clintons’ time out of the limelight is all about to change, as a new report suggests both will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

The initial scoop came from New York magazine, where writer Yashar Ali claimed two “well-placed sources” said the Clintons “decided to do so out of a sense of duty and respect for the American democratic process.” CNN corroborated the report with several anonymous Clinton aides, who confirmed both Hillary and Bill would in fact attend Trump’s inauguration.

News of the Clintons’ decision came just as former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush issued a statement announcing their decision to attend the inauguration:

“President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.,” the statement read. “They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President Pence.”

President Barack Obama’s predecessor did not vote for Trump in the election, though the Republican politician didn’t cast his ballot for Clinton either. As for the inauguration itself, recent news items concerning the public disdain expressed by members of the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir have cast a considerable shadow over an already oft-ridiculed affair.

(Via New York magazine and CNN)