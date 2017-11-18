Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher didn’t let his friend Al Franken off the hook for the allegations of sexual misconduct against him, but he did do his best to make sure it was known that he’s not the same as Roy Moore or Donald Trump. He had some support in the form of Chelsea Handler and his panel, including Rebecca Traister, Carl Bernstein, and Max Brooks, all doing their best to tightrope through condemning Franken while making sure it’s clear that he’s no predator.

Maher addressed Franken himself during his monologue, saying that Franken did “a bad thing” in reference to the accusations made by Leann Tweeden and the situation itself never should’ve happened:

“Al’s a friend, but Al- I gotta to tell you…If you write a comedy sketch where you, Al Franken, kiss a model and her next line of dialogue isn’t ‘Get off of me, creepy!’ it’s not comedy; it’s science fiction.”

Right after, Maher made it clear that Franken is not in the same league as Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, and Donald Trump when it comes to sexual assault and misconduct.