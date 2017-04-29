Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Following President Trump’s inauguration, Bill Maher blamed the rise of Trump on Democrats and their obsession with political correctness. Now that Trump’s First 100 Days are drawing to a close, Maher is using this week’s Real Time episode as a refresher course. He hopes that Democrats can eventually understand why Trump voters ignore their Facebooked outrage. They knew all of the “bad” stuff before voting for him, and as Maher puts it, “He could have Anne Frank’s skeleton in his closet. They’d all vote for him again.”

Nor are some Trump voters disappointed in their president’s lack of concrete accomplishments so far. The most readily available example of this would be the (nonexistent) U.S.-Mexico Wall, which Trump still dangles as a promise. Maher says the wall symbolizes why Trump voters are largely terrified, which isn’t exactly the same brand of fear that their opponents would suspect. At about 2:15 in the above clip segment, Maher explains that the press assumed that Trump was elected because of “economic anxiety” (and jobs), but it’s mostly a case of “change anxiety.” Some more:

“This is why building that stupid wall is still the key issue for them. Because it represents keeping out not just immigrants but everything that’s new and different and scary and unfamiliar.”

Maher then adopts an anxiety-filled character to show disturbed reactions to Hamilton portraying the Founding Fathers as “funkified” or Major League Baseball players with last names such as “Lopez” and “Hernandez.” He’s playing up a stereotype, of course, but Maher’s character talks like that relative that many witnessed around last year’s Thanksgiving table:

“I ain’t no racist. But why does American need to have a black Santa Claus? [switches out of character] I think I speak for most liberals when I say, I don’t care about black Santa. I don’t think it’s going to make the Little Drummer Boy start cutting himself. But to Trump voters, making Santa black is unthinkable. It’d be like making Jesus Middle Eastern.”

So, Maher believes that Democrats are “wasting their breath” with facts, and they should realize that Trump voters “aren’t changing their minds because the problem isn’t in the mind, it’s lower, it’s emotional.” There likely isn’t a short-term solution here that will put Democrats’ minds at ease, but the opening monologue will at least amuse. In this opening monologue, Maher (again) calls Trump a “whiny little b*tch” because he was surprised that being president is harder than being a reality star.