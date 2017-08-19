Bill Maher Places Some Blame On Fox News For Charlottesville: ‘They Took The DNA Of Nazis And Reanimated It’

#Bill Maher #Donald Trump
08.19.17 1 hour ago 5 Comments

Bill Maher’s latest episode was a weird mix of commentary that both criticized the president and his response to Charlottesville, but also took a stand for free speech that seemed oddly timed so close to the white supremacist marches using the same logic around the country. Luckily Maher has a history of standing by free speech, but isn’t including the Nazis on that list.

Charlottesville likely provided the most interesting piece of commentary from Real Time this week, pointing towards who is to blame for the event and others like it in the past two years. Trump obviously get a fair share, along with certain sections of the internet, but the one that gets the biggest target from Maher is Fox News. We haven’t heard much about the network in the aftermath of the march in Virginia aside from support for the president and condemnation from the Murdoch family against his message, but for Maher the damage has been done long before this year:

“They are the Jurassic Park that took the DNA of the Nazis and reanimated it. I believe that without Fox News for years giving the kind of poison they give over their airwaves, putting it into people’s heads, and then the internet, I think, which you know––people say they get radicalized on the internet. Before if you were a neo-Nazi, unless you found somebody in a coffee shop––now you can find someone on the internet. And then the president gave permission to them.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Maher#Donald Trump
TAGSBILL MAHERCharlottesvilledonald trumpNAZISwhite supremacists

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 1 day ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP