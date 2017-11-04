Bill Maher Awkwardly Claims Harvey Weinstein And Others Are The Result Of ‘Toxic Male Laziness’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bill Maher’s latest foray into controversial decisions on Real Time won’t win him many supporters in Hollywood or over at CNN. Not only did Maher invited fired CNN contributor Jeffrey Lord on his show to be part of his panel and defend him, but the Real Time host also used his “New Rules” segment to lay out a confusing take on the growing sexual assault scandal in Hollywood and the prevalence of…movies featuring people driving cars? What starts as a look at “lazy” movie men who are only good at driving cars, with Maher singling out Drive Angry, Drive, and Baby Driver as all essentially the same movie and driving being the most lazy act someone can do.

These points aside, which are likely contentious enough on their own, Maher then uses them to pivot to the topic of Harvey Weinstein and the other men who have been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women in the past weeks. He also saves a special moment for Kevin Spacey and his connection to Baby Driver, a movie that Maher definitely did not seem to enjoy.

It is the laziness from the “drive” movies that leads Maher into the look at the serial sexual offenses being alleged against Weinstein, Jeremy Piven, Brett Ratner, and many more. It’s all “toxic male laziness” that is to blame for these men doing these things, something The Daily Beast points out seems to be off the mark: