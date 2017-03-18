Is Trump Trying To Dismantle The Government?

Jake Tapper On Trump’s Penchant For Peddling Lies And Conspiracies: ‘I’ve Never Really Seen This Level Of Falsehood’

03.18.17 3 hours ago

Jake Tapper is one of the many faces to stand out in the aftermath of Election 2016, earning praise for his honesty on the air while combating the label of “fake news” and distrust in the media. He’s made plenty of appearances away from CNN to seal that status, including Friday night’s sit down with Bill Maher. The two discussed Trump’s use of conspiracy, his war with the media, and his success in the lowering the bar for political lies to a point we’ve never seen before.

It’s all new for many in the media and the cobwebs are starting to shake off of the media according to Barney Frank earlier in the show, with Tapper in the group leading that charge. For the CNN host, it isn’t a political tactic to report facts and it isn’t a political tactic be decent. Trump is indecent in his eyes, especially when he attacks the handicapped or calls a war hero a coward. He also takes exception– though not personally– to Trump’s attacks on “the fourth estate” and his use of “fake news” to undermine reporting by the media outlets he disagrees with.

That said, he does give Trump a nice compliment for his choice of vocabulary. He uses the best words, you could say.

