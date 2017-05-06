Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional monologue about his newborn son’s open heart surgery and the ACA was likely the standout in this week’s loud chorus criticizing the House GOP’s AHCA or “Trumpcare.” It brought some of the realities of the ACA to a national audience, away from the typical bubbles we live in on a daily basis — even if it didn’t help stop the repeal from narrowly passing in the House. Kimmel’s story sparked discussion, brought out support from all sides mid-week, and even helped boost donations to Children’s Hospital.

That doesn’t mean some — like Bill Maher — aren’t ready to lob some criticism, not necessarily at Kimmel but more at the ideas he presented. Thankfully, it has nothing to do with Kimmel’s situation with his son — it would take a real heel to criticize that on television — but Maher does take exception with Kimmel’s assertion that all sides land along the same lines on basic healthcare. When Kimmel says Republicans and Democrats all agree that “If your baby’s going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make,” Maher stops his audience from applauding and proceeds to rant: