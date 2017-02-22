Who is claiming credit for the breezy downswing of Milo Yiannoupoulos’ career? Bill Maher, of course. In the space of a few days, Milo — white supremacist, transphobe, and and right-wing “provocateur” — went from being a senior editor at Breitbart to losing his Simon & Schuster contract and his CPAC keynote gig. He also decided to resign from Breitbart following the giant wave of disgust that overtook the Internet when newly surfaced audio revealed him advocating for pedophilia.
Maher became the target of criticism when he hosted Yiannopoulos on last week’s episode of Real Time. The former Breitbart editor embraced his troll reputation while making false claims about transgender people and downplaying his role in the targeted harassment of Leslie Jones. While Larry Wilmore didn’t hide his disgust (“you can f*ck off”), Maher didn’t challenge Milo and mostly let his statements stand. In essence, Maher was handing a glorious platform to Milo and normalizing his controversial stances, which wasn’t a good look. However, Maher now claims that everything worked out great, and he deserves a big trophy:
“Well, let’s recap. About a week ago, I went on Van Jones’ show, and somebody asked me about the booking. I hadn’t really gotten into the details of Milo yet. He was just getting on my radar. I said, specifically, sunlight is the best disinfectant. Then we had Milo on, despite the fact that many people said, ‘Oh, how dare you give a platform to this man.’ What I think people saw was an emotionally needy Ann Coulter wannabe, trying to make a buck off of the left’s propensity for outrage. And by the end of the weekend, by dinnertime Monday, he’s dropped as a speaker at CPAC. Then he’s dropped by Breitbart, and his book deal falls through. As I say, sunlight is the best disinfectant. You’re welcome.”
The assertion that some asshole’s appearance on Bill Maher’s show would lead to his downfall is demonstrably untrue. Exhibit A: Bill Maher still has a show.
He sees himself as stepping into the void left by Hitchens as the liberals rational, contrarian voice. The difference is Hitchens, while a bit sexist and anti-Muslim like Maher, actually had the intellect to back up his conceitedness.
I’m at work, so I can’t look up the YouTube video, but look up the video from the early 90s when Hitchens had actual KKK leaders on his show and compare that to Maher’s interview of Milo. Hitchens forces them to defend their beliefs and doesn’t change the subject until they answer his questions.
Oh look. It’s Bill Maher approving of 14 year olds fucking adults.
