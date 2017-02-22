Getty Image

Who is claiming credit for the breezy downswing of Milo Yiannoupoulos’ career? Bill Maher, of course. In the space of a few days, Milo — white supremacist, transphobe, and and right-wing “provocateur” — went from being a senior editor at Breitbart to losing his Simon & Schuster contract and his CPAC keynote gig. He also decided to resign from Breitbart following the giant wave of disgust that overtook the Internet when newly surfaced audio revealed him advocating for pedophilia.

Maher became the target of criticism when he hosted Yiannopoulos on last week’s episode of Real Time. The former Breitbart editor embraced his troll reputation while making false claims about transgender people and downplaying his role in the targeted harassment of Leslie Jones. While Larry Wilmore didn’t hide his disgust (“you can f*ck off”), Maher didn’t challenge Milo and mostly let his statements stand. In essence, Maher was handing a glorious platform to Milo and normalizing his controversial stances, which wasn’t a good look. However, Maher now claims that everything worked out great, and he deserves a big trophy: