Bill O’Reilly, conservative talking head and long-time proclaimer of fiery political opinions, had another one up his sleeve on Tuesday. This time O’Reilly had some thoughts about the hordes of celebrities who have declined to attend or perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration later in January. That list includes Elton John, some outspoken Rockettes, one member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, and a very confused Vince Neil from Motely Crue, among others. Alec Baldwin did agree to perform if Trump would have him and Bill and Hillary Clinton will be in attendance, but PEOTUS probably isn’t overjoyed about those developments. He and his camp are reportedly so annoyed with the lack of A-list talent that they have tried to sell access or grant ambassadorships in order to secure top-tier attendees.

So now, as is his tendency, Bill O’Reilly is accusing the celebrities who refuse to attend the big day of “reverse McCarthyism.” McCarthyism in its standard form being “the practice of making unfair allegations or using unfair investigative techniques, especially in order to restrict dissent or political criticism.” So essentially, O’Reilly is claiming that A-list celebrities are using their influence in an attempt to restrict Donald Trump’s own politics and opinions in the public eye. He contends that the “anti-Trump zealots” are smearing Trump’s name and attempting to gin up widespread discrimination against Trump supporters. Of course there is a difference between worrying your career may be harmed by associating publicly with a politician who may or may not have America’s best interests at heart and being someone that is publicly using your platform to condescend or discriminate against millions of people who voted for Donald Trump.